Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad, Thrissur Sunday to attend rally

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches Kerala cooperative bank agent's assets worth Rs 30.70 crore
Congestion at airports: CISF adds 100 more personnel at security counters
Amit Shah to review CISF Raising Day Parade in Hyderabad on March 12
CISF to organise 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022 from September 19
HC imposes Rs 10,000 cost on MHA, Personnel min on CISF inspectors' plea
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana and Kerala on Sunday during which he will attend the CISF raising day celebrations in Hyderabad and address a rally at Thrissur besides attending other programmes, officials said on Saturday.
The home minister will be the chief guest at the 54th raising day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad. This is for the first time the CISF is holding its raising day celebrations outside the Delhi-NCR as per the government's recommendation to hold such events in different locations across the country, an official said.
After travelling to Kerala, Shah will visit the Sakthan Thampuran Palace in Thrissur in the afternoon before offering prayers at the Sree Wadakkunathan temple in the town. He will address the Janasakthi rally at the Wadakkunathan temple ground in the evening in Thrissur, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 14:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU