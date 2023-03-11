JUST IN
Stalin urges DMK workers to strive to win all LS seats in TN, Puducherry
PM Modi meets US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo during her visit
Regional workshop on PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to conclude today
NITI Aayog's AIM join hands with Australia's science agency CSIRO
PM Modi stresses the need to reorient skill infrastructure system
Increase precaution, say experts as India records 2 H3N2 virus deaths
Lucknow-bound flight makes emergency landing after takeoff from Bengaluru
Bihar govt asks depts to prioritise domestically manufactured goods
India logs 456 new Covid-19 infections, active case tally rises to 3,406
Need to work in mission mode to help artisans in remote areas: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ED raids at Lalu's family as I am part of Mahagathbandhan, alleges Nitish
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad, Thrissur Sunday to attend rally

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana and Kerala on Sunday during which he will attend the CISF raising day celebrations in Hyderabad and address a rally at Thrissur

Topics
Amit Shah | Hyderabad | Kerala

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana and Kerala on Sunday during which he will attend the CISF raising day celebrations in Hyderabad and address a rally at Thrissur besides attending other programmes, officials said on Saturday.

The home minister will be the chief guest at the 54th raising day parade of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad. This is for the first time the CISF is holding its raising day celebrations outside the Delhi-NCR as per the government's recommendation to hold such events in different locations across the country, an official said.

After travelling to Kerala, Shah will visit the Sakthan Thampuran Palace in Thrissur in the afternoon before offering prayers at the Sree Wadakkunathan temple in the town. He will address the Janasakthi rally at the Wadakkunathan temple ground in the evening in Thrissur, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU