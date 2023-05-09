close

Unseasonal rain, cool weather in April-May bring down Delhi's power demand

Delhi clocked a record peak power demand of 7,695 MW in 2022 and it is expected to cross 8,000 MW by June or July this year, Delhi Power Department officials said

Unseasonal rains and a relatively cool weather in recent days have brought down the power demand in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

Compared to the corresponding days of May last year, Delhi's peak power demand this year has been lower by up to 40 per cent, a discom official said.

Last year, the peak power demand in the first eight days of May ranged between 5,409 MW and 6,247 MW. During the same period this year, the maximum demand ranged between 3,644 MW and 4,634 MW, the official added.

"Last May, Delhi's peak power demand crossed 6,000 MW on 20 days, 5,000 MW on 7 days, and 7,000 MW once. Even in 2019, the demand throughout the month ranged between 4,277 MW and 6,461 MW," he added.

Comparing the peak demands of April in both years, the official pointed out that the city recorded a peak demand between 4,170 MW and 6,197 MW in 2022 while it tapered off in 2023, with a range of 3,388 MW to 5,422 MW. The demand crossed the 5,000 MW mark only on three occasions.

In contrast to April this year, the peak power demand was higher on all the corresponding days in 2022, with a difference of up to 37 per cent, the official said.

He, however, said the demand is likely to shoot up in the second half of May this year as the maximum temperature rises in the city.

Delhi clocked a record peak power demand of 7,695 MW in 2022 and it is expected to cross 8,000 MW by June or July this year, Delhi Power Department officials said.

The city's peak power demand touched 7,323 MW in 2021, they added.

