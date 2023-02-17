JUST IN
Business Standard

Amit Shah to take part in roadshow in poll-bound Nagaland on Feb 20

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Nagaland on February 20 where he will participate in a mega roadshow

Topics
Amit Shah | Nagaland

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Nagaland on February 20 where he will participate in a mega roadshow.

As per a BJP source, "Shah will visit Nagaland on February 20 to participate in a mega road show. Preparations for the roadshow are underway. The party workers are eager to meet the Home minister."

The 60-member Nagaland Assembly will go to the polls on February 27, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

"Shah will meet the party workers to boost their morale just like he did in Gujarat. We are confident that the people of Nagaland have confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," added the source.

On Wednesday, the BJP released a short film -- 'Nagaland needs BJP' -- as part of its election campaign in the northeastern state.

--IANS

dr/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 06:39 IST

