LPG issue: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn protests

As the House reassembled at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment over the same issue, Opposition members trooped into the Well and raised slogans against the government

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 12:56 PM IST

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid relentless protests by opposition members over the LPG situation and hike in its price due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

As the House reassembled at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment over the same issue, Opposition members trooped into the Well and raised slogans against the government.

After laying of papers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for refusing to understand the pulse of the people saying if the principal opposition continues to behave in such a manner, people will punish them severely.

"Their leader is refusing to change. Now the members are also behaving like him. Their leader is indulging in drama in Parliament premises by holding plate and glass. They think that by doing such theatrics they will be able to draw the attention of the people, but people know them very well that is why they have not been able to come to power," Rijiju said.

 

Expressing disappointment over the Congress behaviour, the minister said no one in the Congress party is making their leader see logic.

"Still there is time to change otherwise people of the country will punish you severely," he said.

As the opposition refused to relent, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to respond to a debate on the second batch of supplementary demands for grants this afternoon.

