Supreme Court to deploy AI system for case listing, bench allocation

The Supreme Court is set to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software to handle case listing and bench allocation, significantly altering the administrative work in the top court, Bar and Bench reported, citing sources.

Currently, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) allocates the cases to different Benches as the master of roster. The report added that the decision was taken by CJI Surya Kant after an internal probe reportedly revealed systemic issues within the court registry. One concern was that some officials had remained in the same positions for long periods. The other was the reliance on outdated technological systems, which allegedly allowed administrative lapses, including irregularities in case allocation, the report said.

Meanwhile, the apex court’s registry has also seen several interdepartmental transfers recently aimed at addressing long-standing incumbency and systemic inefficiencies, with more expected by the end of the month, according to Bar and Bench.

The developments were triggered by a lapse noticed during proceedings before a Bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The Bench was hearing a petition challenging provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, on the ground of repugnancy with Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

During the hearing, the UP government informed the court that a similar challenge had already been dismissed by a three-judge Bench in December, 2022. The earlier order had directed the petitioner to seek relief before the appropriate forum.

The Court expressed strong concern over the lapse, noting that despite the earlier dismissal, a similar petition was later listed before another Bench of the court. The CJI also said that the matter would be examined through a detailed administrative inquiry.