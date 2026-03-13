Friday, March 13, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Supreme Court to deploy AI system for case listing, bench allocation

Supreme Court to deploy AI system for case listing, bench allocation

The Supreme Court decision follows an internal probe that reportedly revealed systemic issues within the court registry, often leading to administrative lapses and irregularities in case allocation

SC, Supreme Court

Currently, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) allocates the cases to different Benches as the master of roster. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court is set to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software to handle case listing and bench allocation, significantly altering the administrative work in the top court, Bar and Bench reported, citing sources.
 
Currently, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) allocates the cases to different Benches as the master of roster. The report added that the decision was taken by CJI Surya Kant after an internal probe reportedly revealed systemic issues within the court registry. One concern was that some officials had remained in the same positions for long periods. The other was the reliance on outdated technological systems, which allegedly allowed administrative lapses, including irregularities in case allocation, the report said.
 
 
Meanwhile, the apex court’s registry has also seen several interdepartmental transfers recently aimed at addressing long-standing incumbency and systemic inefficiencies, with more expected by the end of the month, according to Bar and Bench.
 
The developments were triggered by a lapse noticed during proceedings before a Bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The Bench was hearing a petition challenging provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, on the ground of repugnancy with Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
 
During the hearing, the UP government informed the court that a similar challenge had already been dismissed by a three-judge Bench in December, 2022. The earlier order had directed the petitioner to seek relief before the appropriate forum.
 
The Court expressed strong concern over the lapse, noting that despite the earlier dismissal, a similar petition was later listed before another Bench of the court. The CJI also said that the matter would be examined through a detailed administrative inquiry.

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin urges PM to release ₹3,112 cr pending Jal Jeevan Mission dues to TN

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

LPG shortage forces around 40% of restaurants in Kerala to shut down

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

2 held for hoarding 398 LPG cylinders in Tamil Nadu's Madurai amid crisis

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress attacks Modi govt over 'silence' on Khamenei assassination

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati develops radiation-resistant mortar for nuclear facilities

Topics : Artificial intelligence Supreme Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance