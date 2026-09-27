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Home / India News / LPU students vandalise campus after unverified rape claim sparks protest

LPU students vandalise campus after unverified rape claim sparks protest

Students damaged property and blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway after unverified claims spread online; police said they had received no complaint or evidence of such a crime

Lovely Professional University protests

Videos circulating on social media showed students vandalising university campus and setting some objects on fire. (Photos: X)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

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Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara held a protest and damaged campus property early on Sunday after unverified claims about the alleged rape of a female student circulated on social media.
 
Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said the police had no information about any such crime and that the claims circulating among students were rumours.
 
"When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here," Toora was quoted as saying by PTI.
 
Videos circulating on social media showed students damaging window panes and flower pots on the university campus and setting some objects on fire. Students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway.
 
 
The police received information at around 1.45 am that students had gathered on the LPU campus and blocked a road, Toora said.

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Police say no evidence found to support claims

 
Toora said police spoke to students who had raised grievances against the university administration.
 
"We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control," he said.
 
Students told police that their grievances were not being addressed properly, the SSP said.
 
LPU rejects allegations as 'false, baseless and fabricated'
 
LPU also rejected the allegations, saying there was "no truth" in the rumours being circulated.
 
University Registrar Monica Gulati said in a statement that "anti-social elements" were spreading false information through social media and other channels to create confusion among students and disturb the campus environment, according to an India Today report.
 
The university described the allegations as "false, baseless and fabricated" and urged students, parents and the public not to believe or amplify unverified claims, the report said.
 
The police said an assessment of the damage to university property was under way and necessary legal action would be taken. A heavy police deployment was made at the university, with authorities saying the situation was under control.

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 10:15 AM IST