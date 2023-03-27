close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LS adjourned in seconds amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Along with Congress members, MPs belonging to the DMK, NCP, the Left and BRS also wore black

BS Web Team Business Standard New Delhi
Ruckus in Parliament

Ruckus in Parliament (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Congress and other Opposition parties wore black in the House on Monday in protest against the “illegal disqualification” of Rahul Gandhi, reported The Indian Express.

Speaker Om Birla had to adjourn the House immediately after the proceedings began due to the disorderly circumstances that quickly developed.
Congress members T N Prathapan Hibi Eden, Jothi Mani S, and Ramya Haridas rushed to the house's well as soon as it convened, tore up the papers in their hands, and threw them at the Speaker. A few MPs also waved black fabric in the Speaker's direction. The proceedings were suspended by Birla till 4 pm at that time. But, the Congress members persisted in their protest and threw ripped pieces of paper at the Speaker's chair. Once the Speaker left the House, one banner was also thrown at the Speaker's chair.

Along with Congress members, MPs belonging to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Left and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also wore black. Trinamool Congress MPs covered their mouths with black bands. The MPs held placards that said, ‘Jago ED’ and ‘ED Modani Bhai Bhai’.

Following the House's adjournment, a brief protest by the opposition was staged in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue, with Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also in attendance. After that, the opposition marched to Vijay Chowk while yelling slogans.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Not bothered by disqualification from parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

What explains the Congress-BJP fracas over Rahul Gandhi?

Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha disqualification row: Here is what you need to know

Russian carrier Aeroflot increases flight frequency on Delhi-Moscow route

Mumbaikars feel sleepy in office, complain of exhaustion, finds survey

Youth Congress protest in Delhi against Rahul's disqualification, detained

Amid Oppn demands for JPC probe, Finance Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

Fodder scam: SC rejects CBI's plea against bail of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav


Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Lok Sabha | Indian National Congress | national politics | BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon