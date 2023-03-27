LS adjourned in seconds amid ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Congress members T N Prathapan Hibi Eden, Jothi Mani S, and Ramya Haridas rushed to the house's well as soon as it convened, tore up the papers in their hands, and threw them at the Speaker. A few MPs also waved black fabric in the Speaker's direction. The proceedings were suspended by Birla till 4 pm at that time. But, the Congress members persisted in their protest and threw ripped pieces of paper at the Speaker's chair. Once the Speaker left the House, one banner was also thrown at the Speaker's chair.

Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Congress and other Opposition parties wore black in the House on Monday in protest against the “illegal disqualification” of Rahul Gandhi, reported The Indian Express.Speaker Om Birla had to adjourn the House immediately after the proceedings began due to the disorderly circumstances that quickly developed.