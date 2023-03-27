close

Youth Congress protest in Delhi against Rahul's disqualification, detained

Scores of Indian Youth Congress activists staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Scores of Indian Youth Congress activists staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha and were detained when they tried to march towards Parliament.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists from across the country gathered at the Jantar Mantar to show solidarity with Gandhi and criticised the central government for "silencing" voices of the democratic opposition.

Carrying IYC flags and "Satyameva Jayate" placards, the protesters demanded justice for Gandhi.

"The Centre has shown that no one can speak or question the Modi government. Rahul ji raised questions about Adani...so they attempted to silence him by disqualifying him," said Vikram, one of the protesters.

"Rahul Gandhi is fearless and will continue to question the government over their wrong deeds," he added.

The protesters said they would "gherao" Parliament to as part of their protest. They were detained when they tried to march towards Parliament. IYC national president B V Srinivas was among those detained.

"Several protesters have been detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station in buses. They were allowed only to protest at Jantar Mantar but when the protesters climbed over the multi-layered barricades to head towards Parliament, they were detained at the spot," a senior police officer said.

Gandhi, 52, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi, a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

