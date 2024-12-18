Business Standard
LS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal countered the Congress, saying the party has always insulted Ambedkar and ensured his defeat in Lok Sabha elections

Speaker Om Birla asked the members to allow the Question Hour to continue but as the din continued, the proceedings went on for less than two minutes before being adjourned till 2 pm | (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as Congress members sought an apology from Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks which they claimed were an insult to B R Ambedkar.

As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the Well displaying posters of Ambedkar and sought an apology from Shah for his remarks during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal countered the Congress, saying the party has always insulted Ambedkar and ensured his defeat in Lok Sabha elections.

The minister also claimed that the Congress has now been forced to take the name of Ambedkar though the party does not respect him.

 

Speaker Om Birla asked the members to allow the Question Hour to continue but as the din continued, the proceedings went on for less than two minutes before being adjourned till 2 pm.

Dec 18 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

