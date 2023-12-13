Sensex (0.05%)
LS security breach: Gorhe directs against issuing visitors' council pass

In a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of Parliament terror attack, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later informed the House that four persons have been arrested.

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Maharashtra legislative council's deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday gave instructions to officials not to issue the council gallery passes to visitors, after a security breach in the Lok Sabha, sources said.
The winter session of the state legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.
In a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of Parliament terror attack, two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.
Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans outside Parliament premises in New Delhi.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later informed the House that four persons have been arrested - two from inside the House, and two from outside Parliament in connection with the incident.
Following the incident, Gorhe gave directions to authorities concerned not to issue passes for the council gallery, as per the sources.
Meanwhile, leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve raised the Lok Sabha security breach and said the government should explain what happened there. He also sought to know what precautions the state government was taking against this backdrop.
Industries minister Uday Samant, who responded on behalf of the government, said that the Lok Sabha would reveal what exactly happened there.
Samant added that the state government will take all the necessary precautions and is capable of ensuring the safety of legislators at the legislature.
Later, speaking to reporters on the legislature premises here, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan called the Lok Sabha incident a major scare and demanded that the government ensure proper security at the Vidhan Bhavan here.

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Lok Sabha Lok Sabha MPs Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon