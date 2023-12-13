Sensex (0.05%)
Centre rejects OIC's comments on SC verdict on revocation of Art 370 in J-K

"That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism makes its action even more questionable," MEA said

Supreme Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
India on Wednesday strongly rejected the comments by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressing concern over the Supreme Court's verdict upholding the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the OIC's action at the behest of a "serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism" makes its action even more questionable.
Though Bagchi did not name any country, it was clear that the reference was towards Pakistan.
"India rejects the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on a judgement of the Indian Supreme Court. It is both ill informed and ill intended," Bagchi said.
"That OIC does so at the behest of a serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism makes its action even more questionable. Such statements only undermine OIC's credibility," he said.
Bagchi was responding to a media query.
On Tuesday, the General Secretariat of the OIC expressed concern over the Supreme Court verdict

In a statement, the General Secretariat also reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Supreme Court had on Monday upheld the Centre's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Article 370 Jammu and Kashmir Organisation of Islamic Cooperation MEA Supreme Court

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

