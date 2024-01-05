Sensex (    %)
                        
Lucknow Commissionerat discusses security provisions ahead of Ayodhya event

The senior police officer said that security and patrolling have also been increased keeping the event in mind

The entrance to Ayodhya. Photo: Veenu Sandhu

The entrance to Ayodhya | Photo: Veenu Sandhu

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With a couple of weeks left for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Upendra Kumar Agarwal chaired a meeting here on Thursday and discussed alternative routes and security arrangements for the event scheduled for January 22.
"In view of the consecration ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a meeting was called today by Lucknow Commissionerate where officials of NHAI, traffic police and related Zonal DCP and others were present," the official said.
He said, "During the meeting,there were deliberations to enhance the smoothness of the route leading to Ayodhya, which will be utilized by all the guests and devotees. Currently, people travel to Ayodhya through Kamta to Chinhat Matiyari via Barabanki. However, the usage of the alternative Sultanpur route is declining. Therefore, instructions have been issued to promote awareness of these alternative routes."
The senior police officer said that security and patrolling have also been increased keeping the event in mind.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.
Many VVIP guests from the country and abroad are expected to come to the temple town to attend the event.
The government is also making separate arrangements for VVIP tourists. Electric cars have now been started to make Ayodhya a net-zero carbon emission city.
A total of 12 electric cars have been deployed to provide a pleasant journey to VVIP tourists. All these 12 electric cars are parked at Ayodhya Cantt Railway Station, Ayodhya Dham Junction, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya to welcome VVIPs.
"These electric cars will be provided for all those who come here to visit Ram Mandir. You can find electric cars everywhere in Ayodhya now. Currently, there are 12 cars in the fleet which will be available for booking via a mobile application," said Dilip Pandey, local supervisor of the electric car taxi service in Ayodhya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ayodhya Lucknow Ram temple Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

