Beach Games 2024: Govt transformed India's sporting culture, says PM Modi

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said the Centre is planning to organise World Beach Games in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government had transformed the entire sports ecosystem in India, due to which a strong sporting culture was developing in the country.

The PM's message was read out by an official at the opening ceremony of the 'Beach Games 2024' being organised at Ghoghla beach in Diu, part of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

"Any nation's progress is often mirrored by its performance in sports. Therefore, it is heartening to see a strong sporting culture developing in India. Our athletes have been making the nation proud through excellence at various international sporting events," Modi said in his written message read out by IAS officer Amit Singla.

"Over the last decade, we have transformed the entire ecosystem of sports. Be it identifying and providing opportunities to sporting talent from smaller cities and towns, to building modern sports infrastructure. Further, in the last few years, Indian youngsters are being encouraged even in sports," the PM said.

Expressing pleasure at the Beach Games 2024 being organized in Diu, Modi said it is the first time multi-sports beach games are being conducted in India.

"Sports occupy a prominent place in our culture and life. It has a language of its own. While in individuals, it instills the quality of dealing with adversity, at a larger level, it helps build team spirit and camaraderie. Sporting events are an opportunity to win not just medals but also the affection and hearts of people the world over," he said.

"It is noteworthy this year's edition at Diu will showcase sporting disciplines that are lesser known in our country such as beach volleyball, beach boxing and beach soccer, beach kabaddi and tug of war. May the Beach Games 2024 serve to nurture and nourish beach games in our country in the future," the PM asserted.

Praful Patel, administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, informed the audience that over 1,200 participants from more than 20 states and Union Territories will compete across eight sports in different age categories for seven days.

The games will conclude on January 11.

Tourism activities in Diu will flourish in the years to come due to the beach games and in the next 10 years, the number of tourists coming here will increase five fold due to this event, Thakur said.

To help nurture local talents, the Centre has decided to construct 1,000 'Khelo India Centres' nationwide and all of them will be ready before March this year, the minister said.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retired), who was also present at the opening ceremony, said Pakistan Army Generals now get nightmares of Modi.

"India's fortunes changed after Modi assumed office. Earlier, we were afraid of Pakistan. But now, Pakistani generals see Modi in their dreams, and fall down from bed out of fear saying 'Modi Aa Gaya'. Now, a Chinese newspaper writes articles praising Modi while American President Joe Biden asks our PM for an autograph," he said.