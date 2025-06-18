Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 10:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Lucknow-Mumbai flight cancelled due to operational issues: Air India

Lucknow-Mumbai flight cancelled due to operational issues: Air India

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination, Lucknow, at the earliest, an Air India spokesperson said

Air India plane crash

Air India flight AI2491 from Mumbai to Lucknow, scheduled for June 17, was cancelled due to "operational reasons.": Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Wednesday said it has cancelled its Lucknow-Mumbai flight scheduled for June 17 due to "operational reasons" and the ripple effect of flight diversions.

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination, Lucknow, at the earliest, an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India flight AI2491 from Mumbai to Lucknow, scheduled for June 17, was cancelled due to "operational reasons." 

  The airline stated that the cascading impact of flight diversions caused by heavy rains in Delhi also contributed to the decision to cancel the flight.

 

Moreover, the delayed arrival of diverted flights resulted in the operating crew reaching their regulatory flight duty time limits.

Also Read

PremiumHighways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj

Cricketer Rinku Singh, Samajwadi MP Priya Saroj get engaged in Lucknow

PremiumYogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP govt plans green aviation fuel policy to link farming with clean energy

Arvind Panagariya, Arvind

Over 22 Indian states demand 50% share in central tax revenue allocation

death

One dead, one injured in UP as mesh collapses at construction site

So, replacement crew could not be immediately arranged due to the weather-related delays and disruptions, the airline stated.

It said the affected passengers were also provided with hotel accommodation to minimise the inconvenience.

Full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling were also offered to them if they opted, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India

LIVE news updates: Bali-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after volcano eruption

bus crash

2 dead, 15 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Delhi weather: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall; AQI improves

Axiom-4 mission crew members

Axiom-4 mission carrying Shubhanshu Shukla delayed, now set for June 22

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez Murmu's MP visit on June 18-19 cancelled; was to attend state event

Topics : Lucknow Air India flights Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon