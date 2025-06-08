Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cricketer Rinku Singh, Samajwadi MP Priya Saroj get engaged in Lucknow

Cricketer Rinku Singh, Samajwadi MP Priya Saroj get engaged in Lucknow

The engagement ceremony was attended by political and cricketing figures including Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Rajeev Shukla, and former India cricketers

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are set to tie the knot on November 18. (Photos: X/Facebook)

Rishabh Sharma
Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on Sunday, June 8, in Lucknow. The ceremony was attended by select guests from the worlds of cricket and politics, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav.
 
Former India cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, along with Uttar Pradesh Ranji team captain Aryan Juyal, were present at the event. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla also attended the engagement.
 
Other notable attendees included Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Jaya Bachchan and Iqra Hasan.
 

Who is Priya Saroj?

 
Priya Saroj, 26, is a first-time MP and the daughter of Samajwadi Party politician and MLA Toofani Saroj. She won the Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
 
 
Rinku Singh, 27, has represented India in two ODIs and 33 T20Is over the past couple of years. He is also a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
 

Wedding to be held in Varanasi in November

 
The couple is set to tie the knot on November 18 in a traditional ceremony at the Hotel Taj in Varanasi.
 
Earlier this month, Toofani Saroj confirmed that the wedding was fixed with mutual consent after both families met in Aligarh. He added that the two were introduced by a cricketer, who is the father of one of Priya’s friends.

Topics : Samajwadi Party Cricketers Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow Weddings

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

