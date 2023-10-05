close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

MADC to be nodal agency to set up helipads, air ambulance services in Maha

Shinde, who is the chairman of the MADC, made the announcement after holding a meeting of its board of directors, said an official release

Maharashtra CM Shinde

The chief minister also directed officials to complete the legal procedure to take back the control of operations of airports at Latur, Nanded, Baramati, Dharashiv (Osmanabad) and Yavatmal from private companies, the statement said.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 6:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The state-run Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) will now serve as the nodal agency for setting up helipads as well as starting air-ambulance facilities, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday.
Shinde, who is the chairman of the MADC, made the announcement after holding a meeting of its board of directors, said an official release. Efforts are underway to set up an aviation training centre near Belora in Amravati district, and Tata Group's Vistara airline may set up the centre, it added. Shinde also issued instructions to set up helipads near police residential colonies.
The chief minister also directed officials to complete the legal procedure to take back the control of operations of airports at Latur, Nanded, Baramati, Dharashiv (Osmanabad) and Yavatmal from private companies, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jharkhand CM launches state's first air ambulance service from Ranchi

Jarange ends hunger strike over Maratha quota demand after meeting Maha CM

Shinde-led Maha govt incapable of maintaining law and order: Pawar

Efforts to create obstacles for Sena-BJP alliance being made: Shinde' son

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, accompanied by his family meet PM Modi

Excess rainfall, glacial lake outburst likely cause of Sikkim flood: NDMA

NCPCR likely to oppose Law Commission's Pocso recommendations: Report

Piyush Goyal to co-chair 11th India-UAE high-level joint task force meeting

PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 12,600 cr in MP

Syrup samples of 2 pharma cos in TN, Gujarat found to have contaminants

Topics : Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Maharashtra government Air ambulance

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 6:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon