Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / BJP's minority wing to seek Muslims' views on Waqf bill, notify parl panel

BJP's minority wing to seek Muslims' views on Waqf bill, notify parl panel

Sources said a team of seven BJP members, including state Waqf Board chairpersons, will elicit views of the minority community across the country and assuage their concerns on a host of issues

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un

The Minority Morcha has been asked to seek suggestions and assurance the community's concerns. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid strident criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by some major Muslim bodies, the BJP's 'Minority Morcha' will rally counterviews in support of reforms in Waqf boards and seek suggestions on the law to present it to the parliamentary committee examining the Bill.
Sources said a team of seven BJP members, including state Waqf Board chairpersons, will elicit views of the minority community across the country and assuage their concerns on a host of issues.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We will convey to the committee every point of view. If there is any concern on any aspect of the Bill, we will express it as well. But the need for reforms in Waqf boards is felt by the community everywhere," a BJP leader claimed.
They Minority Morcha will share the report with the BJP leadership and the parliamentary panel headed by veteran party MP Jagdambika Pal.
The committee members include Shadab Shams, Sanwar Patel and Mohsin Lokhandwala, who head the boards in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, and Haryana Waqf Board administrator Zakir Hussain among others.
The issue was also flagged in a last week meeting of the Minority Morcha at the BJP headquarters here.

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

UDF to hold protest in Kerala capital on Monday over Hema Committee report

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Wayanad landslides: Rahul calls for concerted efforts to revitalise tourism

Shivaji Statue

Shivaji statue collapse: MVA holds protest; Thackeray, Pawar slam PM

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Maintaining law & order Rajasthan govt's top priority: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Omar Abdullah, omar

NC to prioritise lifting of Afspa if voted to power in J&K: Omar Abdullah

The party leadership, sources said, told the Morcha head Jamal Siddiqui to reach out to Muslims across the country to make a case for reforms in the Waqf Act so that Waqf boards functioning could be made more accountable and transparent.
The Morcha was also asked to seek suggestions and assurance the community's concerns.
Major Muslim bodies like Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and All India Muslim Personal Law Board have been galvanising opinion against the proposed bill, alleging that it is against their religious practices and violates the Constitution.
BJP leaders said the government had started working on the bill during its second term and has spoken to a number of stakeholders.

Also Read

Azerbaijan elections

Azerbaijan holds election expected to retain president party's dominance

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Bandra station, in Mumbai

Joint Parl panel on Waqf Bill seeks suggestions from experts, stakeholders

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

NDA on the cusp of RS majority with 11 candidates elected unopposed

singapore flag

Singapore Indian-origin Oppn leader seeks HC trial over alleged lies

Ukraine flag

Ukraine's new judges aim to build rule of law to realise European dreams

Topics : Parliament Islam Waqf Board BJP Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon