BJP's minority wing to seek Muslims' views on Waqf bill, notify parl panel

The Minority Morcha has been asked to seek suggestions and assurance the community's concerns. | Representational

Amid strident criticism of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by some major Muslim bodies, the BJP's 'Minority Morcha' will rally counterviews in support of reforms in Waqf boards and seek suggestions on the law to present it to the parliamentary committee examining the Bill. Sources said a team of seven BJP members, including state Waqf Board chairpersons, will elicit views of the minority community across the country and assuage their concerns on a host of issues. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We will convey to the committee every point of view. If there is any concern on any aspect of the Bill, we will express it as well. But the need for reforms in Waqf boards is felt by the community everywhere," a BJP leader claimed.

They Minority Morcha will share the report with the BJP leadership and the parliamentary panel headed by veteran party MP Jagdambika Pal.

The committee members include Shadab Shams, Sanwar Patel and Mohsin Lokhandwala, who head the boards in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, and Haryana Waqf Board administrator Zakir Hussain among others.

The issue was also flagged in a last week meeting of the Minority Morcha at the BJP headquarters here.

The party leadership, sources said, told the Morcha head Jamal Siddiqui to reach out to Muslims across the country to make a case for reforms in the Waqf Act so that Waqf boards functioning could be made more accountable and transparent.

The Morcha was also asked to seek suggestions and assurance the community's concerns.

Major Muslim bodies like Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and All India Muslim Personal Law Board have been galvanising opinion against the proposed bill, alleging that it is against their religious practices and violates the Constitution.

BJP leaders said the government had started working on the bill during its second term and has spoken to a number of stakeholders.