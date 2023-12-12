Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Bhajanlal Sharma named Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairva Dy CMs

Bhajanlal Sharma, 56, hails from Bharatpur, has been a long-time member of the BJP party but this was his first run as MLA from the Sangner Assembly seat, which falls under the Jaipur Lok Sabha consti

BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma to be the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan

BJP leader Bhajanlal Sharma to be the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Bhajanlal Sharma as the chief minister of Rajasthan. The new chief minister will be replacing Congress' Ashok Gehlot after the BJP won a majority in Rajasthan with 115 seats, defeating the Congress party, which secured 69 seats in 2023 Assembly elections. Sharma was reportedly suggested by Vasundhara Raje, who has held the post twice and was the first female chief minister of Rajasthan.

Bhajanlal Sharma, 56, hails from Bharatpur, has been a long-time member of the BJP party but this was his first run as MLA from the Sangner Assembly seat, which falls under the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated Pushpendra Bhardwaj of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 48,081 votes. The total percentage of voters in Sanganer Assembly Constituency was recorded at 70.3 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Prem Chand Bairwa, who won the Dudu seat, and former MP Diya Kumari, who secured the Vidhyadhar Nagar Assembly seat against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal, have been named deputy chief ministers in Rajasthan.

Former Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari won the seat with an impressive margin of 71,368 votes and was a favourite for the position of chief minister in the state. Other candidates for the post included Mahant Balaknath, better known as Baba Balaknath, who won the Tijara seat by a short margin of 6,173 against Congress candidate Imran Khan, and former MP Kirodi Lal Meena. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and BJP's state unit chief of the Rajasthan CP Joshi were also considered top contenders. 

After a lot of suspense, the BJP has secured leadership in all three states, including Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The Rajasthan State Assembly elections for 199 of 200 seats were conducted in a single phase on November 25. The polling for the Karanpur Assembly seat in Sriganganagar of Rajasthan will be conducted on January 5, 2024, and votes will be counted on January 8.

Also Read

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

LIVE updates: Bhajanlal Sharma is BJP's Rajasthan Chief Minister choice

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag

Cricket World Cup: IND vs ENG, Rohit Sharma's 100th match as India captain

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma completes 18,000 runs in international cricket

BJP legislative party meet in Rajasthan on Tues, new CM announcement likely

5 MLAs confined in resort: Vasundhara Raje's son faces row amid CM suspense

Amid Rajasthan chief minister suspense, Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi

Election Commission sets January 5 as polling date for Karanpur seat in Raj

Rajasthan Congress meeting to decide on Leader of Opposition in Assembly

Topics : Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls state elections Assembly polls Assembly elections Bharatiya Janata Party BJP BJP MLAs BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon