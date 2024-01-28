Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Gujarat's Kutch district; no casualties

The tremor was recorded at 4:45 pm on Sunday with its epicentre around 21 km north, northwest (NNW) from Bhachau, the ISR said in its latest update

Earthquake in Japan

Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and tremors of lower intensity are a regular occurrence

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Gujarat's Kutch district on Sunday evening but there is no report of damage to property and life, officials said.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located near Bhachau in Kutch district, as per the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The tremor was recorded at 4:45 pm on Sunday with its epicentre around 21 km north, northwest (NNW) from Bhachau, the ISR said in its latest update.
"No damage to property or life was reported as per the preliminary information," said Kutch collector Amit Arora.
Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and tremors of lower intensity are a regular occurrence.
In 2001, a massive earthquake shook the Kutch district affecting several towns and villages, killing around 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Japan's Hokkaido region, no casualties

TN man held near Indo-Pak border in Gujarat; map, tools found in his bag

After transfer of four officers on ECI directives, MP govt fills posts

Kerala govt working to identify area, patient zero of Nipah virus outbreak

Nipah patients' contact list grows to 350, 50% high-risk category: Official

Laws framed today will further strengthen India of tomorrow: PM Modi

Red Sea crisis: No disruption in oil flows, only freight up, says HPCL head

Water supply to be shut down for 16 hours on Jan 29 and 30: Delhi Jal Board

PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha twice in Feb: Manmohan Samal

Covid-19 JN.1 variant: India logs 182 new cases, 1 death reported in Kerala

Topics : Earthquake Gujarat Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon