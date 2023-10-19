close
Sensex (-0.20%)
65743.29 -133.73
Nifty (-0.46%)
19580.10 -91.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.07%)
6031.60 + 4.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.36%)
40221.35 -145.80
Nifty Bank (-0.27%)
43770.50 -118.20
Heatmap

Madras HC rejects bail plea of TN Minister Balaji in money laundering case

The judge observed that since the brother of the petitioner was absconding and the petitioner was holding the post of a Minister without portfolio, he may likely tamper with witnesses

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the earlier AIADMK regime | File image

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
Justice G Jayachandran dismissed the bail petition of Senthil Balaji.
The judge observed that since the brother of the petitioner was absconding and the petitioner was holding the post of a Minister without portfolio, he may likely tamper with witnesses.
Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during the earlier AIADMK regime.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji, arrested by ED on Wednesday?

SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order in PMLA case

PMLA case: SC seeks ED's reply on plea by Senthil Balaji against HC order

TN minister Balaji's plea in money laundering case to be heard on Friday

SC reserves verdict on pleas of Senthil Balaji, wife against his arrest

PM Modi to inaugurate National Games on Oct 26, says Goa CM Sawant

Cong will stop Laadli Behna Yojana if voted to power in MP, says CM Chouhan

Akali Dal asks Punjab Assembly speaker to train AAP MLAs on SYL canal issue

Congress says pollution rising in Mumbai; demands MVA 'action plan'

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

Topics : Madras High Court Tamil Nadu Money laundering money laundering case

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN Playing 11Jasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon