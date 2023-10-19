close
Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

Notably, the AQI has increased from 83 on Wednesday to 117 on Thursday

Delhi, Air Pollution, AQI, Winters

Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai on Thursday morning was recorded in the moderate category with an AQI of 166.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
The air quality in the National capital on Thursday morning was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 117.
Notably, the AQI has increased from 83 on Wednesday to 117 on Thursday.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, SAFAR-India, Delhi's overall air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category today and the government's air quality recording service also predicts 'moderate' quality air tomorrow as well in the city.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Board held a meeting at the Secretariat. However, the concerns around a possible decline in air quality or pollution in general were not discussed at the meeting, Anil Gupta, an expert member of the panel said.
Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai on Thursday morning was recorded in the moderate category with an AQI of 166.
The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).
According to the AQI scale, the air quality check of between 0 and 50 are is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

