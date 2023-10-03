Maha clears amendment to enable eviction from to-be-redeveloped buildings

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to amend law so that a house owner who opposes the redevelopment of a building against the wishes of a majority of residents can be evicted.

The Maharashtra Apartment Ownership Act, 1970, will be amended accordingly, and it is expected to expedite the process of redevelopment of buildings registered under the Act, an official release said.

As per an amendment of July 7, 2018, a building can be redeveloped if at least 51 percent of apartment/flat owners give their consent. But the Act did not provide for any clear course of action against the members who stall redevelopment by refusing to move out despite the majority decision.

The weekly cabinet meeting here was chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The cabinet also asked officials to conduct 'pancha-namas' or spot inspection reports of the soybean crop affected by the yellow mosaic disease speedily.

