Maha Navami 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with family, friends

Maha Navami is an auspicious festival celebrated throughout the country. This festival is celebrated on October 23, 2023. Here are the wishes, quotes and messages to share with friends

Maha Navami

Happy Maha Navami 2023

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Maha Navami, popularly known as Durga Navmi, is celebrated on the ninth day of the Navratri festival. The Navratri, which is celebrated with immense reverence throughout the country, denotes the triumph of good against evil, and this day marks the end of the Navaratri festival as well.

Durga Navmi holds a special place in the hearts of devotees who bid farewell to the celebration of this beloved festival. The day falls on the ninth day of Ashwin's Shukla paksha, this year the Maha Navmi festival is being celebrated with complete joy and enthusiasm in the country on October 23, 2023.

If you are enjoying this last day of Navratri, i.e., Maha Navmi, then here is the collection of best heartfelt wishes, messages, greetings and quotes to share with your family, friends, and loved ones through social media. 

Happy Maha Navami 2023: Best Wishes

May you find inspiration in the stories of Maa Durga's valour and courage, and may they fuel your strength and determination. Happy Maha Navami.
I wish all your sufferings end with the arrival of Maa Durga, who embodies Goddess Shakti, Happy Maha Navmi 2023.
Like the beautiful and detailed artwork on Maa Durga's idol, may your life be filled with intricate patterns of love, joy, and prosperity. Happy Navratri!
May Maa Durga bless each and every one of you with lots of happiness and prosperity on this occasion of Maha Navami. Happy Durga Navami 2023.
Wishing you a very Happy Durga Puja. Here I'm extending my heartiest wishes on this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.

Happy Maha Navmi 2023: Best messages

On this holy occasion of Maha Navami, may Goddess Durga guide you towards the path of righteousness and bring peace and calm in your life. Wishing you and your loved ones a happy Maha Navami
May the best festive spirit reach you, your family members and your close ones on this pious occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami 2023.
Festive vibes, love and light from our family to yours on the occasion of Maha Navami. Happy Maha Navami.
As we celebrate the victory of good against all the evil powers, may your life be filled with joy and positivity. Wishing you a grand Maha Navami.
Happy Maha Navami. On the ninth day of Navratri, may Maa Durga bless you with prosperity and fulfil all your wishes.

Maha Navmi 2023: Best Quotes

Also Read: Navratri 2023, 9th Day: Maa Siddhidatri Puja, Havan, Aarti and Kanya Poojan

Warm wishes on Durga Navami to you. May the high spirits and bright colours of Durga Navami surround you and bring you prosperity and happiness.
On This Auspicious Occasion Of Maha Navami, I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity And Success By Maa Durga.
I wish you vibrant and vivacious Durga Puja Maha Navami celebrations full of happiness, prosperity and success…. Have a memorable time with your loved ones!
May all your wishes be fulfilled… May all your sorrows come to an end…. May all your dreams become a reality…. Wishing a very Happy Maha Navami to you!
Let us take inspiration from Maa Durga to always stand for the right and offer her our prayers to always bless us with her love. Happy Durga Navami to all.

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

