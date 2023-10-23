close
Mizoram Assembly elections LIVE: 174 candidates file nominations for polls

Mizoram polls 2023 LIVE: Catch all the latest updates on Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 here

Mizoram Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Officials said that a total of 174 candidates, including 16 women, have filed nominations for the 40-member Mizoram assembly polls set to be held on November 7. All nominees of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have filed their nomination papers, the officials said.

The MNF has fielded candidates in all 40 seats, with its candidate list featuring two women and 15 new faces. Officials stated that 23 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates and four nominees of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have filed their papers.

Mizoram Chief Minister and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga stated his party will win more than 25 seats in the 40-member assembly in the forthcoming polls elections.

Elections for the Mizoram Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 3 in a single phase. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. 

Topics : Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Assembly polls Assembly elections Congress BJP

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

