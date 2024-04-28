Business Standard
Mahadev betting app case: Mumbai SIT detains Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh

The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR) registered by the police in the case

Representative image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 9:16 AM IST

The special investigation team of Mumbai cyber cell has detained actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, an official said on Sunday.
The actor was apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea, he said.
Khan was recently questioned by the SIT in connection with the case.
The SIT has been conducting a probe into the alleged illegal transactions between certain financial and real estate firms in the state and the promoters of the controversial Mahadev betting app.
The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR) registered by the police in the case.
An investigation is underway against Khan and 31 other individuals. The probe involves examining their bank accounts, mobile phones, laptops, and all technical equipment, according to the police.
So far, one person has been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway, the official said.
Sahil Khan, known for films like Style' and Excuse Me', has become a fitness expert.
First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

