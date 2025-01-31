Business Standard

Mahakumbh devotees take refuge in Ayodhya's night shelters as influx grows

Mahakumbh devotees take refuge in Ayodhya's night shelters as influx grows

Devotees have praised the well-organised system, highlighting the cleanliness, safety measures, and accessibility of essential amenities

Prayagraj: Devotees are seen during the ongoing ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’ festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ayodhya is witnessing a surge in devotees arriving from Maha Kumbh 2025, with many seeking shelter in government-run facilities. Night shelters like 'Green Basera', established under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi, are providing free accommodation, ensuring comfort and security for pilgrims.

Devotees have praised the well-organised system, highlighting the cleanliness, safety measures, and accessibility of essential amenities.

One devotee shared his experience, saying, "I'm currently staying at the Green Basera in Ayodhya, a facility run by the government, led by Modi ji and Yogi ji. We arrived last night from Kumbh after Mauni Amavasya. We traveled here by government bus and got to know about Green Basera, which offered free accommodations, a welcome respite from the expensive hotels. The police have been respectful and responsive, providing helpful information and directions. The facilities here are good... with a reliable water supply, clean toilets, and bathrooms. The overall system is well-organized, making it an ideal model for other religious sites."

 

He further added "The check-in process was seamless, requiring only our Aadhar cards and a few signatures. We received blankets to keep us warm and had access to lockers for secure storage of our belongings. CCTV cameras ensured our safety and security. I firmly believe that replicating such facilities at every religious site would greatly benefit the public, especially the underprivileged."

Another devotee recalled her journey from Prayagraj Kumbh, stating, ""We visited the Sangam Ghat at Prayagraj Kumbh, where we took a dip in the sacred river. However, after bathing, we faced difficulty exiting the area as several bridges were closed. We tried multiple bridges, finally managing to exit from the 25th bridge. We were wandering there, then we got a car that bring us to this wonderful place. We aere happy to come to this place, we could rest and refresh ourselves. We have all facilities here, a meal and everything.... we bathed at the Sarju Ghat. Afterwards, we visited the Ram Mandir and returned here to rest."

Earlier, on Thursday, the Yogi Government announced that VIP movement was restricted on major bathing days. All VIPs and VVIPs delegations planning to visit Prayagraj during Vasant Panchami, Magh Purnima and Mahashivratri -- as well as a day before and after these festivals would not receive special privileges, a press release by the UP government stated on Thursday.

The three-member judicial commission formed to investigate the tragic stampede during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, which resulted in the deaths of 30 people, has officially commenced its work, according to a release.

The commission members arrived at their office in Janpath, Lucknow, on Thursday, and immediately took charge of the investigation.

Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) Harsh Kumar said, "Since the investigation is a priority, we have taken charge within hours of the announcement."

He added, "Although we have a month to complete the probe, we will make every effort to conclude it as quickly as possible." Justice Kumar also confirmed that the commission would soon visit Prayagraj to assess the situation firsthand.

Meanwhile, in Prayagaraj, UP DGP Prashant Kumar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and other officials conducted an on-site inspection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

