Maharashtra: A day after violence, Kolhapur calm but edgy; 36 booked

The Internet services for the town, which have been suspended since Tuesday night, shall remain cut-off till midnight (June 8-9) tonight to prevent rumour mongering by vested elements

IANS Kolhapur
Kolhapur

Kolhapur

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
At least 36 persons have been booked for the violence that rocked this erstwhile princely state on Wednesday even as the town remained peaceful but tense, top officials said here on Thursday.

Another 300-400 persons who indulged in the violence including stone-pelting at the police, public and private assets or damaging more than five dozen vehicles are being identified through CCTV footage and action will be taken against them.

Speaking to the media, Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said that tight security has been deployed with additional forces procured from other sources and the situation remains under control today.

The Internet services for the town, which have been suspended since Tuesday night, shall remain cut-off till midnight (June 8-9) tonight to prevent rumour mongering by vested elements.

Detailing the background, Pandit said that some juvenile youth had posted a mobile status with the photos of Aurangzeb, which some others also adopted.

This was objected to by some other Hindu groups who planned a procession in the town on Wednesday that went out of control and ended up with violence and clamping of strict prohibitory orders.

At one point, the police resorted to caning and bursting teargas shells to quell the violent mobs on a rampage, in some parts of the town as the people of the state watched the unfolding situation with concern on the TV or on social media.

The SP said that besides probing the status of the minor boys, they are attempting to find out who influenced or goaded them to do so to pinpoint if there is any conspiracy.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are constantly monitoring the situation and have warned of stringent action against the miscreants indulging in or orchestrating violence.

Fadnavis also said that the investigators would check if there's any connection of statements made by Opposition leaders with yesterday's agitation and warned that none would be spared.

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis regime for its failure to maintain the law and order and alleged that attempts are being made to give it a communal colour ahead of the elections.

Pandit assured that the town is now limping back to normalcy, tight security has been deployed in all parts and no untoward incidents have been reported since yesterday.

--IANS

qn/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra internet freedom communal violence

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

