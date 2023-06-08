close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Manipur rights panel asks govt to consider restoration of internet services

The complaint called it a "human rights violation"

IANS Imphal
Manipur conflicts

Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has asked the state government to consider restoration of Internet services which had been suspended since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, commission sources said on Thursday.

MHRC Chairperson Justice Utpalendu Bikash Saha and member K.K. Singh in an order on Wednesday asked the Commissioner (Home) to consider restoration of Internet services in Manipur for providing benefits to the citizens to balance the security of the state and the right to freedom of expression.

The rights panel issued the order following a complaint from one Kammingthang Hangshingan, an Aizawl (Mizoram) resident, on the suspension of Internet services in Churachandpur district of Manipur last month. The complaint called it a "human rights violation".

The MHRC in its order said: "We are of the view that the Internet plays a vital role in the modern day life, more so when the young generation of the country who are working from home through the Internet and also the students who would appear in the examination through online may face severe effects without the Internet.

"There is no doubt that Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution of India gives certain rights to the citizens, but the said right is subject to Article 19 (2) which imposes some restriction.

"It would be proper on our part to ask the authority as to whether the Internet can be restored in the state of Manipur keeping balance between the security of the state and the interest of the citizens/people, including the student and elderly people," the order added.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Manipur govt extends ban on internet, including broadband till June 10

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

India in talks with US on steel, aluminum tariff exemption: Report

19 Bihar passengers missing, 50 dead in Odisha train accident, says DMD

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD warns of severe cyclone storm in next 12 hours

Madhya Pradesh govt to withdraw cases of Covid-19 norm violations

Air India flight carrying stranded passengers from Russia lands in US

Amid continuing sporadic incidents of violence, the Manipur government on June 5 extended the suspension of Internet services for the seventh times till June 10 to avert the spread of rumours and videos, photos, and messages, which might affect the law and order situation in the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state.

Commissioner, Home, H. Gyan Prakash, in the fresh notification of extending the suspension of Internet services, said that the Director General of Police, Manipur, reported that there are still reports of incidents like arson of houses and premises.

"There is an apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state," the order had said.

After the widespread violence broke out on May 3 in 11 of the 16 districts during and after the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category, the Manipur government suspended the Internet to control the situation.

As people of the strife-torn state have been facing shortage of various essentials, transport fuel, cooking gas and life-saving drugs, disturbances in banking and online facilities shattering the normal life, the Internet suspension for 37 days across the mountainous state further added to the miseries of the people.

--IANS

sc/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur internet service protests

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IOA calls wrestling trials 'much-needed break' for 2500 participants

Young Indian wrestlers Tannu and Priya become World Champions
2 min read

TMC MLA threatens to restrict movement of central agencies in Bengal

TMC MLA threatens to restrict movement of central agencies in Bengal
2 min read

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 2: Rohit and co search comeback window

Australia's Travis Head and Steven Smith at the end of the first day's play in World Test Championships Final. Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs
3 min read

Most Popular

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

paddy
4 min read

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon