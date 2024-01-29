Sensex (    %)
                        
Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis vows to support, promote Marathi language

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to promoting and preserving the Marathi language

Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Fadnavis on Tuesday resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Thane
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 6:36 AM IST

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday reaffirmed the state government's commitment to promoting and preserving the Marathi language.
He was speaking at the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan in Navi Mumbai.
Highlighting the rich heritage and unique qualities of Marathi, Fadnavis emphasized the need for collective efforts to achieve its universality, an official release said.
He called upon institutions working in the field to collaborate with the newly established Marathi Language University.
Recognising the importance of education in the mother tongue, Fadnavis expressed support for the Centre's New Education Policy promoting vernacular languages, it said.
He lauded Maharashtra's pioneering move to offer engineering courses in Marathi and pledged to provide district-level funding for language preservation initiatives, said the release.
Fadnavis highlighted the contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saint Dnyaneshwar, urging the audience to take pride in Marathi's glorious past and preserve it for future generations, it said.
Announcing the upcoming establishment of Marathi Bhasha Bhavana' in the state, Marathi Language Minister Deepak Kesarkar called it a central hub for various language conservation efforts, the release added.

Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government Marathi language Maratha reservation

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 6:36 AM IST

