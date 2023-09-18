close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Heavy showers continue in Rajasthan, 10 dead in rain-related incidents

Eight deaths were reported in different incidents in Banswara on Sunday, while one death occurred in Bikaner and Udaipur respectively, officials said

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ten people have been killed in rain-related incidents since Sunday in Rajasthan as heavy rains continued to affect normal life in parts of the state on Monday.
Eight deaths were reported in different incidents in Banswara on Sunday, while one death occurred in Bikaner and Udaipur respectively, officials said.
North Western Railway cancelled two trains and partially cancelled eight other trains as water level at a bridge between Bharuch and Ankleshwar in neighbouring Gujarat was above the danger mark.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy showers are likely to continue in some parts of Barmer, Jalore and Jaisalmer on September 19 while other parts may see a drop in rainfall.
According to the IMD, several parts of Rajasthan recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall with Nithuva in Dungarpur receiving 21 cm of rain and Pratapgarh 16 cm.
During this period, 200 mm of rainfall was recorded in Sadri (Pali), 160 mm in Pratapgarh, 130 mm in Mount Abu (Sirohi), 124 mm in Jhalra (Udaipur), 122 mm in Kot (Pali), 120 mm in Bhangra (Banswara) and 118 mm in Bankli (Pali).

Also Read

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

20 flights cancelled, 120 delayed at Delhi airport amid heavy rains

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

Karnataka's Hoysala temples inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Women's Reservation Bill cleared in Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi

PM Modi's tribute to Nehru in farewell to old Parliament building

Contribution of women parliamentarians on the rise: PM Modi in LS

PM Modi chairs meeting of union cabinet in Parliament House Annexe

Banswara, where the release of water from Mahi dam has led to a flood like situation, has seen the most deaths.
Banswara District Collector Prakash Chandra Sharma said two persons Swaroopi (60) and Santu Tabiyar (68) died when their huts collapsed. Shilpa Patel and Devla Maida ware washed away in the floods, while Sugana Labana (48) died due to a wall collapse. Kala Katara (50), Amar Singh Damor and Dinesh Garasia (45) were swept away in flooded drains in separate incidents, the official said.
There was no report of casualty in Banswara on Monday, he said.
In Bikaner, police said a 75-year-old man died when a wall of a house collapsed in Gungaran locality, while Babli Devi died due to a wall collapse in Kherwada, Udaipur.
The IMD said the state may see relief from heavy rains from September 20 onwards.
An official of the IMD said that the low pressure area over southeastern Rajasthan has weakened into a circulation system on Monday and is currently situated over southern Rajasthan.
Due to the effect of this system, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Udaipur, Sirohi, Jalore and Pali districts and heavy rain at isolated places in Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Barmer and Jodhpur districts, he said.
As this system gradually moves towards southwestern Rajasthan on September 19, heavy rain activities are likely to continue in some parts of Barmer, Jalore and Jaisalmer and there is a possibility of reduction in rain activities in the remaining parts, the official said.
There is a strong possibility of getting relief from heavy rains in the state from September 20, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rainfall rajasthan heavy rains

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon