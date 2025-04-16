Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra govt plans water taxi routes to ease traffic in Mumbai

Maharashtra govt plans water taxi routes to ease traffic in Mumbai

A detailed project report (DPR) for this has been prepared, said Ports Minister Nitesh Rane

Water Taxi

Representative Image: Rane said 15 vessels are being procured from Candela Cruise, a Swedish company, and two of them will arrive in August. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

In a bid to decongest Mumbai, the Maharashtra government is planning to develop sea routes with water taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a state minister has said.

A detailed project report (DPR) for this has been prepared, Ports Minister Nitesh Rane told PTI here on Tuesday.

'We have seen the success of Mumbai Metro. On those lines, we will be starting water taxis in the MMR. We have already identified eight to nine routes," he said.

"We have the DPR and are speaking to international consultants," the minister said.

The government will also introduce 30-seater electric vessels from the Gateway of India to Alibaug and the Elephanta Island, he said.

 

Rane said 15 vessels are being procured from Candela Cruise, a Swedish company, and two of them will arrive in August.

The vessels will reduce pollution and provide the public transport service with affordable rates. It will be managed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board, he said.

The existing wooden boats can continue to ply. Commuters will have a choice, like in the case of road transport service aggregators, the minister said.

Besides, a 'Ro-Ro (roll on-roll off) service facility will be provided from Mazgaon in Mumbai to Malvan in Sindhudurg district and it will cover the distance in four-and-a-half hours. The first service will start during the Ganpati festival (later this year), he said.

Jetties are being constructed in Ratnagiri, Vijaydurg and Malvan for the service, Rane added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Mumbai traffic Water Taxi water transportation

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

