Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maha, Russian firm sign MoU to build thorium-based small modular reactor

Maha, Russian firm sign MoU to build thorium-based small modular reactor

This is perhaps the first time a state government will be venturing into the arena of nuclear energy which has otherwise been exclusively under the control of the Department of Atomic Energy.

SMR

This is perhaps for the first time a state government will be venturing into the arena of nuclear energy

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia's state-owned company ROSATOM for the development of a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) based on thorium fuel. 
This is perhaps for the first time a state government will be venturing into the arena of nuclear energy which has otherwise been exclusively under the control of the Department of Atomic Energy.
  A senior state government official, however, stressed that any step forward will be taken only after the approval of the Centre.
  Anil Kakodkar, former secretary of the DAE and ex-chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, said that there is no harm in conducting studies in the area even if it is done by a state.
 
  The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis between the Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) and ROSATOM's 'Small Modular Reactor with Thorium Fuel' initiative.

Also Read

Meta

Meta seeks new nuclear reactors as reliable source to run US data centres

power

Work on 10 more nuclear reactors underway in country, parl panel told

SRH vs PBKS

IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

CSK vs KKR

CSK vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: CSK restricted to lowest ever total at home, KKR need 104

US consumer

Fear of Trump's trade war sends US consumer sentiment plunging

  The main objective of the MoU is to jointly develop a thorium reactor in Maharashtra, commercialise thorium reactors as per safety standards of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), and establish an assembly line for thorium reactors under the 'Make in Maharashtra' initiative.
  "CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the MoU signing between MAHAGENCO and Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM for the development of a Small Modular Reactor based on Thorium Fuel," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.
  The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) will provide strategic support for the joint development. All work will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre and Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), it said.
  "A joint working group will be formed to facilitate coordination and research for this project. Representatives from the signing organisations Mahagenco, Rosatom Energy Projects, MITRA, and Global Technology Alliance will participate in the project's execution.
  "All legal provisions and safety protocols as laid out by the Government of India for nuclear energy will be strictly followed during implementation," the CMO statement added.
  Currently, India has no operational reactor working on thorium.
  India has developed comprehensive capabilities spanning the entire spectrum of the nuclear fuel cycle. In 2003, the Centre approved the creation of Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) to construct and operate India's most advanced nuclear reactor-Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR).
  The Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) will initially use the Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel. The Uranium-238 "blanket" surrounding the fuel core will undergo nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, thus earning the name 'Breeder'.
  The use of Thorium-232, which in itself is not a fissile material, as a blanket is also envisaged in this stage. By transmutation, thorium will create fissile Uranium-233 which will be used as fuel in the third stage.
FBR is thus a stepping stone for the third stage of the program paving the way for the eventual full utilisation of India's abundant thorium reserves.
  In terms of safety, the PFBR is an advanced third generation reactor with inherent passive safety features ensuring a prompt and safe shut down of the plant in the event of an emergency. Since it uses the spent fuel from the first stage, FBR also offers great advantage in terms of significant reduction in nuclear waste generated, thereby avoiding the need for large geological disposal facilities.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bratya Basu

Can post OMR sheets of 22 lakh candidates after legal advice: WB minister

India USA

LIVE news: India, US finalise terms of reference for first phase of trade deal

Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD

MCD to elect new mayor, dty mayor on Apr 25; nominations open from Apr 15

Flights

Over 15 flights diverted at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions

Trump tariffs

Centre launches Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk to assist stakeholders

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis nuclear reactor Maharashtra Nuclear energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon