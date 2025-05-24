Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra sees wettest May since 1990, records 844% surplus rainfall

Maharashtra sees wettest May since 1990, records 844% surplus rainfall

Maharashtra logs wettest May since 1990 with 74.6 mm rain so far; Pune breaks centuries-old record as heavy pre-monsoon showers damage 30,000 hectares of crops across districts

Rains, Kolkata Rains

Pune district has particularly stood out by recording 119.6 mm of rain this May. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra is experiencing an extraordinary spell of rainfall this month, making it the wettest May in the state since 1990. Even though the month is not yet over, the amount of rain that has fallen already exceeds historical averages by a wide margin, The Times of India reported.
 

Record-breaking rainfall in May

 
Between May 1 and 23, Maharashtra recorded an average rainfall of 74.6 mm across the state, compared to the normal average of just 7.9 mm for the entire month. This represents an astounding 844 per cent surplus. The last time May rainfall was this high was in 1990, when 99.8 mm fell during the same period. Meteorologists predict that with the forecast of more heavy to very heavy rain over the coming days, this year could surpass the 1990 rainfall record. The all-time highest May rainfall recorded in Maharashtra was 113.6 mm in 1918, the news report said.
 
 
An examination of rainfall data over the past 30 years reveals that May rainfall has typically been low, with most years seeing between 10 and 20 mm of rain. Exceptions included 2006 (44.6 mm), 2021 (47.3 mm), and 1999 (34.2 mm). The years from 2007 to 2014 were especially dry, with rainfall in May consistently below 10 mm, the report said. 
 

Impact of excessive pre-monsoon showers

 
While the abundant rain is a notable climatic event, it has also caused damage. An official from the agriculture department informed TOI that nearly 30,000 hectares of farmland across Maharashtra have been adversely affected by the unusually intense pre-monsoon rains. Landslides have been reported in the ghat areas of Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli districts.

Also Read

Raj Thackeray

Pawar, Thackeray brands can't be wiped out from Maharashtra politics: Raj

money, cash, currency

54 per cent of Maharashtra's GSDP comes from only 7 districts: Govt report

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Four maoists gunned down in encounter on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Shinde sets June 7 deadline to finish drain cleaning in Mumbai region

Supreme Court, SC

SC calls for judicial audit, dedicated courts to handle NIA trials

 

Pune district sets new may rainfall records

 
Pune district has particularly stood out by recording an extraordinary 119.6 mm of rain this May, which translates to a staggering 1,453 per cent surplus compared to normal. This surpasses the district’s previous May rainfall records dating back to 1901. Previous high rainfall years included 1918 (108.1 mm), 1961 (114.2 mm), and 1960 (104.3 mm), the Times of India reported.
 
In Pune city, the Shivajinagar observatory logged its highest May rainfall in 64 years with 135.2 mm rain, approaching the 1961 record of 148.8 mm. The all-time highest May rainfall there was in 1933, with 181.6 mm.
 

Crops and farmland under stress

 
According to the agriculture department, the heavy pre-monsoon rains have caused damage across all districts to some degree. The worst affected areas include Chandrapur, Jalna, Ahilyanagar, and Nashik. The crops most impacted are rabi maize, rabi jowar, banana, mung, urid, and fruit crops like papaya, along with vegetables such as onions.     
 

Monsoon reaches Kerala

 
The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest arrival over the Indian mainland since 2009, the IMD said.
 
“Normally, the southwest monsoon hits Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8,” the IMD stated. The monsoon typically begins to withdraw around September 17, with the process concluding by October 15.
 
In the past few years, the onset of the monsoon over Kerala has varied: May 30 in 2024, June 8 in 2023, May 29 in 2022, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019, and May 29 in 2018, IMD data shows.

More From This Section

Punjab farmers

Diaspora body slams Punjab govt for acquiring farmland around Ludhiana

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

'Cheap publicity': SC slams plea over CJI Gavai's Maharashtra visit

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi says no goal is impossible if Centre, states work together

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi meets Poonch shelling victims, vows to raise issue nationally

Mysore Pak

'Mysore Pak' now 'Mysore Shree': Jaipur shops drop 'Pak' tag from sweets

Topics : Maharashtra Pune Indian monsoon IMD on rains IMD weather forecast monsoon forecast IMD BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon