Home / Politics / Shinde sets June 7 deadline to finish drain cleaning in Mumbai region

Shinde sets June 7 deadline to finish drain cleaning in Mumbai region

Shinde said with indications of an early arrival of the south-west monsoon in Mumbai, instructions have been issued to authorities to complete the drain cleaning work on time

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde told officials concerned that the silt removed from drains should be picked up within 48 hours. | Credit: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the financial capital experiences pre-monsoon showers, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday directed the municipal administration to complete all ongoing drain cleaning work in Mumbai city and its suburbs by June 7.  He told officials concerned that the silt removed from drains should be picked up within 48 hours and warned those showing negligence in the cleaning of nullahs would face action. Shinde, who holds the urban development and housing portfolios, began the inspection of the drain cleaning work at around 2 pm and visited areas like Usha Nagar and Usha Complex in Bhandup, Nehrunagar drain in Wadala, and a drain near Dharavi T-Junction in Dadar.  Talking to reporters, Shinde said with indications of an early arrival of the south-west monsoon in Mumbai, instructions have been issued to authorities to complete the drain cleaning work on time. So far, 85 per cent of major drains and 65 per cent of minor ones have been cleaned, the deputy CM maintained and added that with 15 days to go for the June 7 deadline, the remaining work is expected to be completed on time. The drain cleaning exercise is being carried out in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Railway administration.  Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is being utilized for this work, and garbage under Railway culverts is being removed using robots. The BMC has identified flood-prone areas and installed 422 pumps to drain out water. Additionally, two holding ponds and 10 mini pumping stations have been made operational, Shinde informed. He also visited Surya Nagar in suburban Vikhroli, a landslide-prone area, and instructed installation of protective nets by the municipal corporation. Since accidents occur at this location almost every year during monsoon, he directed officials to relocate residents to safer places. At Dadar, he visited Kasarwadi, a BMC workers' colony, and reviewed facilities such as the Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhana (clinic), a study centre, and other works.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 23 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

