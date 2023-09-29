Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues yellow, orange alert for Konkan till Sept 30

A day after a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, and Raigad until Thursday, the India Meteorological Office on 28 September gave an orange alert for the Konkan district in Maharashtra from 28-30 September.

In the recent estimate, the IMD said that the Konkan area, particularly Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra will encounter heavy rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm during the three days.

The IMD also gave a yellow alert for districts like Satara, Raigarh, Pune and Kolhapur, where heavy downpours are normal.

IMD forecasts: Insight

Minimum temperature is expected to be approx 26 degrees Celsius though the maximum temperature that will be probably associated with 30 degrees Celsius in Mumbai on Thursday. Temperature is probably going to be approx 26 degrees Celsius in Mumbai during the whole day.

In the meantime, the climate office has also anticipated severe rainfall in parts of Konkan-Goa on September 28 and 29. Light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated severe rains is likewise liable to over central Maharashtra till September 29.

Weather Forecasts: Overview

The IMD anticipated intense rainfall in isolated parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands till September 30. Same weather conditions are likewise prone to beat over Odisha on October 1.

There is a high probability of intense rainfall over isolated parts of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland, seaside Karnataka, and Mahe on September 28. Isolated places over Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, central Maharashtra, Kerala and Mahe are also prone to observe the same weather patterns on September 29.

Portions of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa and Mahe are probably going to observe intense rains on September 30. Same weather is also liable to beat parts of Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Assam, and Karnataka on October 1.