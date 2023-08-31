Confirmation

Heatmap

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 31): Heavy rainfall in many states till Sept 3

According to IMD forecasts, Till September 3, some parts of India like Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, are likely to see a lot of rain and thunderstorms

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 31)

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 31)(Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned of intense rains and storms in different parts of India till September 3. On August 31 and September 1, parts of Mizoram, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Manipur, Kerala, Mahe, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to get a lot of rain.

The weather office further said that rainfall is probably going to stay subdued over the remaining parts nationwide during the next five days. Yanam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema are likewise prone to observe hot and sticky climate during the next two days.

IMD Weather: Overview 

The climate office has anticipated moderate rains with isolated intense rains over Kerala on August 31 and over parts of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal from August 31-September 1.

On September 2, parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Yanam, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also very likely to get a lot of rain.

Moderate rains with isolated severe rains are also anticipated over Telangana, South Chhattisgarh, and north waterfront Andhra Pradesh on September 2 and 3.

On September 3, similar conditions are likely to prevail in isolated areas of eastern Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema.

Weather Forecasts: Brief Report 

1. Northeast India:
During the next four days, IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
2. East India:
On September 31, IMD predicted that isolated rainfall may likely occur in Odisha and Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

In addition, isolated intense downpours over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 1st and 2nd September are forecasted. 

3. South India:

Over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, the weather office has forecast light to moderate scattered rains from August 31 to September 1st.

The weather office also added that the rest of the country is likely to experience moderate rainfall activity over the next four days.

Topics : Climate Change weather forecasts Indian Meteorological Department Indian monsoon IMD weather forecast

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:49 AM IST

