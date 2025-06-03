Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / NDRF team rushed to Sikkim's Chhaten to search for six missing soldiers

NDRF team rushed to Sikkim's Chhaten to search for six missing soldiers

Three army personnel were killed and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten

The NDRF team is equipped with satellite phones and essential emergency equipment, the official said. Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

A team of 23 NDRF personnel were rushed to Chhaten in North Sikkim from here on Tuesday for rescue and search operations for six soldiers missing after a landslide hit an army camp, officials said.

The NDRF team is equipped with satellite phones and essential emergency equipment, the official said.

A helicopter carrying the NDRF team left for Chhaten on Tuesday from Pakyong Airport here.

Three army personnel were killed and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten. The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area. 

 

"... A catastrophic landslide occurred following intense and continuous rainfall in the region causing the death of three combatants, identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada," an official statement said.

Bodies of the personnel have been recovered, while four other soldiers were rescued with minor injuries, the official said in a statement.

The NDRF team will aid in evacuation, rescue and the establishment of temporary communication lines. 

The authorities have issued directives to explore alternate foot-access routes and assess the feasibility of helipad operations, depending on prevailing weather conditions.

Topics : NDRF Sikkim soldiers

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

