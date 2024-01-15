Sensex (    %)
                        
Makar Sankranti 2024: Top 10 foods prepared in different parts of India

Makar Sankranti, which is widely celebrated in India, is a Hindu festival. People prepare delicious food on this occasion. Here are the 10 foods prepared in different parts of India

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People across the country are celebrating the first Hindu festival of the year, Makar Sankranti. Different states celebrate this harvesting festival in their own unique way. They offer prayers, observe rituals, and also prepare traditional dishes celebrating Makar Sankranti.

The festivals mark the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). It falls on the 14th and 15th January of every year, depending on the Hindu solar calendar. Makar Sankranti is the arrival of spring and marks the end of the winter season.
The festival has different names in various regions, such as Poush Sankranti in Bengal, Uttarayan in Gujarat, Magh Bihu in Assam, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Makar Sankranti in most parts of North India.

Makar Sankranti 2024: 10 traditional food in different parts

Different places prepared unique dishes in different parts of the country. Here are some of the popular country's dishes:

Til ke Ladoo

Til ke Ladoo is a delicious sweet prepared with a mix of roasted sesame seeds, peanuts, jaggery, and aromatic spices like cardamom. Sesame seeds are auspicious and provide warmth to the body during the winter season.

Gur Rewari

Another delicious food is Gur Rewari, which is made from jaggery and sesame seeds and is a staple during Makar Sankranti. This traditional snack is not only delightful to the bud's taste and provides a burst of energy.

Pongal

Pongal is a name of a South Indian dish during the winter festival. There are several variations of this hearty delight. Traditionally, sweet Pongal is prepared with the help of milk with jaggery, nuts and lentils in the earthen pot, which everyone enjoys later with friends and family.

Undhiyu

Undhiyu is a popular vegetable curry prepared with Uttarayan. In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Uttarayan, followed by observing rituals, performing cultural folk songs, dancing and kite flying competitions.

Makara Chaula

Makara Chaula is prepared in almost every household celebrating Makar Sankranti in Odisha. The sweetened rice dish is a mixture of various fruits and is then offered as Prasad to the Sun God as part of the festive celebrations.

Urad Dal Khichdi

This is one of the most common dishes prepared in different parts of the country. Urad Dal Khichdi is a common dish during Makar Sankranti. It is believed to bring happiness and prosperity to the family.

Patishapta

Patishapta is another popular sweet dish, which is made during Poush Sankranti in West Bengal. These rice pancakes are stuffed with coconut mixture, Khoya, and jaggery, which is cooked and rolled on low flame and later enjoyed with friends and family.

Kheer

Most of the Indian festivals are incomplete without Kheer. This rice pudding is a versatile dessert and is enjoyed across the country. Kheer is specially prepared during Makar Sankranti, adding a sweet touch to the celebration.

Chikki

Chikki is a crunchy sweet which is prepared from peanuts and jaggery. Chikki is a popular snack during Makar Sankranti, providing a delightful blend of nuttiness and sweetness.

Til Pitha

Til Pitha is a traditional dish prepared during Magh Bihu in Assam. The Til Pitha is prepared with rice flour and it is developed with sesame seeds, coconut and jaggery.

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

