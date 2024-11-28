Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Holistic new tax code needed for Viksit Bharat, say experts ahead of Budget

Holistic new tax code needed for Viksit Bharat, say experts ahead of Budget

There is a need for simplification of the tax laws, their consistency with focus on compliance and widening of the tax base, said Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner, AMRG & Associates

TAX

Though there have been incremental changes in the tax laws and a lot of ambiguities have gone. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is a need for a holistic new Tax Code with a focus on lower rates, widening base, improved collections and compliance for a Viksit Bharat, experts said ahead of Budget.

A new philosophy of keeping it FLAT, with Fewer and lower tax rates, Litigation reduction, an All-inclusive wider tax base, and Tax collection without withholding it, is urgently needed to increase net tax revenues while energising the economy and realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, they said.

Budget 2025-26 is expected to be tabled in Parliament on February 1.

"It is certainly not a good situation that we have so many tax rates under GST. Ideally, GST should be one tax rate, but in our country, it is not possible to have one tax rate," former chairman Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs P C Jha said.

 

Three tax slabs can be considered (5 per cent, 16 per cent and 28 per cent) and 12 per cent and 18 per cent can be merged into a single rate of 16 per cent, he said while participating in a seminar organised by Think Change Forum (TCF).

Supporting the need to simplify the current provisions in the taxation system, Rajiv Chugh, partner Ernst & Young said "reduction in tax rates will lead to rise in disposable income in the hands of citizens and companies. If rationalised, it can lead to a booming economy."  There is a need for simplification of the tax laws, their consistency with focus on compliance and widening of the tax base, said Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner, AMRG & Associates.

"The government loses more than 50 per cent of the litigation cases before they reach the Supreme Court. Recently, we have seen tax demands made on companies which don't even have revenues of the size of the tax demand. So, the litigation cases have to go down for a more efficient tax system," said Mohan.

Though there have been incremental changes in the tax laws and a lot of ambiguities have gone, there still is a wide gap in international and Indian practices, and foreign investors are looking for consistency in Indian tax laws, Suraj Malik, Managing Partner, Legacy Growth said.

Also Read

bear market down

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex tanks 1190pts, Nifty slid to 23900 on F&O expiry, global woes

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

DGP conference: Odisha Police on high alert over possible security threats

Gautam Adani, Adani

From airports to cooking oil, a look at the diverse businesses of Adani

The artificial intelligence (AI) market in India is expected to clock a compound annual growth rate of 25-35 per cent by 2027, matching a global trend of the technology's expansion. The Indian market is worth $7-10 billion now and it is expected to r

Most CFOs in India see GenAI boosting tax function efficiency: Report

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

LIVE news: UG students to get option to shorten, extend completion of degree courses, says UGC chief

Topics : Direct tax code Income tax collection Indian tax reform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon