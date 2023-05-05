close

Manipuris in Assam's Guwahati protests against violence, demand action

Manipuri people, residing in Assam's Guwahati, staged a demonstration here on Friday, demanding action against those involved in violence in their state

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Manipuri people, residing in Assam's Guwahati, staged a demonstration here on Friday, demanding action against those involved in violence in their state.

Hundreds of people, mainly belonging to Meitei community, participated in the protest in Manipur Basti area here.

The protesters under the banner of Manipur Co-ordination Committee, Guwahati, displayed placards with messages such as 'peace in Manipur should not be at the cost of our survival', 'no ST no rest' and 'no compromise on ST status for Meities, it is for our survival' written on these.

They raised slogans like 'refugees, go back' and demanded identification of culprits behind the clashes in Manipur and exemplary punishment for them.

In a press release, the co-ordination committee, an umbrella organisation of several Manipur civil society entities, appealed to all stakeholders to maintain peace and harmony in the neighbouring state.

They expressed apprehension that more than 1,000 houses were burnt and many were killed in the violence since Wednesday in Manipur.

The committee condemned the "barbaric acts of ethnic cleansing" and communal clashes. Meiteis account for around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

The clashes broke out after a demonstration by tribal groups against a move to grant the Meiteis the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, which the residents of the hills had been enjoying for decades since Independence.

The violence erupted in Torbung area in Manipur's Churachandpur district during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest against the Meiteis' demand for ST status.

During the procession in Torbung, a mob allegedly attacked Meitei community people who retaliated in the valley districts, police said.

The Imphal Valley in Manipur remained peaceful but tense on Friday.

However, Intermittent gunfights between militant groups and security forces were reported from the hill districts surrounding the valley.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Manipur

First Published: May 05 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

