Land for job scam: Delhi court directs ED to file concluding charge sheet

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has granted the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) additional time to file an additional or concluding charge sheet in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-job scam in the Indian Railways by the next hearing date.

The court was apprised of the investigation status and steps taken by the ED by its Joint Director, who appeared on court's direction.

Accused individuals Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Hema requested and were granted exemption from appearance in the case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne recorded the submissions of the ED that the investigation is at an advanced stage and directed that a concluding complaint be filed within the time-frame indicated by the Joint Director of the ED.

The matter was listed for August 6.

The court also listed the CBI's conclusive charge sheet for consideration on July 15 and the ED's application for a copy of the CBI's charge sheet on July 10.

CBI Special Public Prosecutor D.P. Singh argued that the charge sheet could not be supplied before the court's cognizance. ED's SPP Manish Jain stated that the ED's investigation is independent of the CBI's documents and would conclude within 5-6 weeks regardless.

Whether we get the charge sheet or not, we will file the charge sheet in 5-6 weeks. There is some miscommunication and we will take instructions to clear this. We will inform the court, the ED's SPP said.

The court, satisfied with the ED's progress, directed them to expedite the investigation and file the charge sheet by the next date.

The ED was previously directed on June 7 to provide a status update and had been asked in April to conclude the pending investigation in the land-for-job money laundering case.

In this case, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, have been charge-sheeted along with Amit Katyal and Hridyanand Chaudhary. Most accused appeared via video conferencing, with Amit Katyal exempted from appearance.

The court previously granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, and Hridyanand Chaudhary on February 28, following summons issued on January 27. The case involves accusations of money laundering through the acquisition of land in exchange for jobs, with significant properties and transactions uncovered by the ED.

The ED filed a prosecution complaint in January 2024, detailing the involvement of Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Hema Yadav, among others, in acquiring land parcels as part of the scheme.

Investigations revealed substantial proceeds of crime, including unaccounted cash, gold, and property documents. The court has been monitoring the case closely, directing timely updates and the conclusion of investigations.