Maratha quota: Protest enters second day as Jarange continues fast

Maratha quota: Protest enters second day as Jarange continues fast

Jarange is demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis under OBC for job and education reservations

In Marathwada, the nerve centre of Maratha protests, the BJP-led alliance won one of the eight seats

Meanwhile, the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus became a hub for supporters as hundreds took shelter there late Friday night

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange continued his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's historic Azad Maidan on the second day, declaring he would not budge until the community's demands were fulfilled.

Jarange and his supporters battled mud on the ground due to overnight rains and bemoaned the lack of basic amenities, including a paucity of water in toilets.

Jarange is demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis under OBC for job and education reservations.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the state government is positive about resolving the issues of the Marathas, if they are social and financial in nature and not related to political reservation.

 

Fadnavis has said the cabinet sub-committee on issues related to the Maratha community was discussing Jarange's demands and will find a solution within the constitutional framework.

The 43-year-old activist has warned that he will stop taking water in the next two days, and more Marathas will pour into the city if the government delays its decision on the demand for reservation for the community in education and jobs.

"If you take time to make a decision (on the announcement of reservation), more and more Marathas will come to Mumbai. If the government wants to destroy Marathas, why did it initiate dialogue?" he said on Friday.

He also accused the government of trying to divide the Marathas and OBCs. "We have never said that you should reduce the OBC quota and give it to us. We are asking for what is our right....This is our final fight. I will stop taking water in the next two days if there is a delay," he said.

Many MPs and legislators of the Opposition parties also met Jarange at Azad Maidan, and expressed their support.

Meanwhile, the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus became a hub for supporters as hundreds took shelter there late Friday night to brace themselves for the second day of the stir.

Many protesters at the sprawling railway station, which also serves as the headquarters of Central Railway, accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of not providing washroom facilities and other amenities, including water supply.

Several of them also took shelter in the vehicles they travelled in, which were parked along Mahapalika Marg near the BMC headquarters.

In January this year, Jarange called off his hunger strike on the sixth day, after BJP MLA Suresh Dhas intervened on behalf of the state government.

It was his seventh such protest since 2023. Jarange had then announced that if the promised measures were not implemented swiftly, he would lead a major agitation in Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maratha quota Maratha reservation Maratha stir Maharashtra

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

