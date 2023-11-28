Sensex (-0.01%)
65962.15 -7.89
Nifty (0.20%)
19834.85 + 40.15
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
42169.00 + 118.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
6430.40 -5.65
Nifty Bank (0.15%)
43833.90 + 64.80
Heatmap

CM banks on Ladli Behna scheme, says BJP will form govt for 5th time in MP

The state assembly polls were held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya pradesh election, cabinet reshuffle

There is no doubt (about forming government). It is being said that there is 'kante ki takkar' (close contest). There is no such situation. The workers have toiled and ladli behnas (beneficiaries of the scheme) have removed all 'kante' (obstacles), he said.

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form government for the fifth time in the state, where the assembly elections were held earlier this month.
Referring to his government's flagship 'Ladli Behna Yojana' for women, Chouhan on Monday night said the BJP workers have made sincere efforts and "ladli behnas" (beneficiaries of the scheme) have removed all hurdles to ensure the party's victory.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He was addressing the party workers at his home turf Budhni in Sehore district.
The state assembly polls were held on November 17 and votes will be counted on December 3.
The Chouhan-led state BJP government first announced the Ladli Behna Yojana, under which eligible women are now given Rs 1,250 per month, in March this year and started disbursement of the financial aid from June.
Initially, a financial aid of Rs 1,000 was being provided to women under this scheme and it was increased to Rs 1,250 in August.
The BJP earlier formed governments in the state in 2003, 2008, 2013 and in 2020.
Chouhan said the BJP will form government for the fifth time in MP on December 3.
There is no doubt (about forming government). It is being said that there is 'kante ki takkar' (close contest). There is no such situation. The workers have toiled and ladli behnas (beneficiaries of the scheme) have removed all 'kante' (obstacles), he said.
People will bless the BJP for the works done by it in the state, the CM said.
Chouhan contested the November 17 election from Budhni assembly seat for the sixth time. The Congress fielded actor Vikram Mastal, who played the role of Hanuman in a TV serial, against Chouhan.
The Samajwadi Party fielded Mirchi Baba, who performed a 'hawan' using chillies for the victory of Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in 2019.
Singh was defeated by sitting MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Cong will stop Ladli Behna Yojana if voted to power in MP, says CM Chouhan

MP election: Congress biggest enemy of tribals, says CM Shivraj Chouhan

Cong writes to MP CEO over postal ballot malpractice; officials deny charge

Congress writes to MP CEO over postal ballot 'malpractice', officials deny

MP polls: BJP, Cong hold training sessions for nominees ahead of counting

EC rubbishes report of its nod for MP Chief Secretary's term extension

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon