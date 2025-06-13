Friday, June 13, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Israel's attack on Iran 'totally unjustified', says Omar Abdullah

Israel's attack on Iran 'totally unjustified', says Omar Abdullah

Israel attacked Iran's capital Tehran early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two nations

The chief minister also requested the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said Israel's attack on Iran was totally unjustified as the Islamic Republic did not give any reason to the Jewish state to wage a war against it.

As far as I know, Iran did not give any reason to Israel to carry out attacks on it. Israel, of its own will, waged war against the country, calling it a preemptive attack, Abdullah told reporters here.

If the world powers remain silent on Israel's aggression, it would be "very unfortunate", Abdullah said.

Israel attacked Iran's capital Tehran early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries.

 

It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Today, Israel did what Russia did with Ukraine. You raise your voice against Russia, and a movement starts against Russia, but when Israel attacks Iran, the world powers -- be it the US, Europe, or any other country -- fall silent.

If an attack by a country, such as Russia, on another is wrong, the attack by Israel on Iran is totally unjustified," Abdullah said.

The situation in the Middle East would escalate, and it would have an immediate impact on the world, the chief minister said.

It has an impact on our fuel prices, on our stock market, and on the flights that fly to the West. But, more than that, it has an impact on the sentiments of the people, he said.

The chief minister also requested the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran.

Requesting @MEAIndia to urgently ensure the safety and well-being of Kashmiri students currently stuck in Iran. Their families are deeply worried, and we stand with them in this difficult time. Every step must be taken to safeguard our students, Abdullah said on X.

On Thursday's plane crash in Ahmedabad, which killed 241 of the 242 people on board an Air India flight to London, Abdullah called it an unfortunate incident and expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the families of all those who lost their loved ones, including the crew members.

We hope the reasons behind the incident are known soon. We also hope such incidents do not happen in the future, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Israel Iran Conflict

Jun 13 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

