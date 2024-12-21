Business Standard

MCD orders identification of illegal B'deshi migrant children in schools

MCD orders identification of illegal B'deshi migrant children in schools

An order has also been issued for all zones to take appropriate action to remove encroachment made by illegal Bangladeshi migrants

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI
Dec 21 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an order to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools and to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificate.

An order has also been issued for all zones to take appropriate action to remove encroachment made by illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

A VC meeting was held under the chairmanship of Principle Secretary Home, GNCTD on December 12 wherein, Addl. Commissioner (HQ) and DC (HQ) represented the Commissioner, MCD.

Accordingly, as discussed during the VC meeting, respective concerned Head of Departments and Zonal Authorities of MCD were requested to take certain preventive measures.

 

"Education Department to take appropriate preventive measures to identify illegal Bangladeshi Migrants while giving admission in Municipal Schools. It is also requested that proper identification & verification drive may also be undertaken to identify the illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools," B P Bhardwaj Deputy Commissioner (HQ) MCD said.

"Public Health Department is requested to take all precautionary preventive measures while doing Birth Registration & issuing Birth certificates and shall ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificate. In addition to this, they will also undertake identification/verification drive to identify the registrants of Birth Certificate issued to illegal Bangladeshi Migrants," MCD added.

MCD directed that Action Taken Report be submitted to Dy. Commissioner (HQ) for onward forwarding to concerned authorities by every Friday 3:30 pm without fail.

All the Head of Schools have been directed to submit a report by December 31.

Delhi MCD Bangladesh immigrants

Dec 21 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

