MCD passes 12 demolition orders, seals 11 properties across Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified its city-wide enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised constructions and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and building bye-laws.

According to the Delhi Government, strict enforcement action is being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

As part of today's intensive enforcement exercise, 46 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones of the MCD. In addition, 11 properties were sealed, while 12 demolition orders were passed against properties found violating applicable building norms and regulations.

The MCD had also undertaken an extensive enforcement exercise yesterday, during which 40 properties were demolished, and 16 properties were sealed for violations of the MPD and Building Bye-Laws.

During today's enforcement drive, major demolition actions were carried out at Kardampuri, Shahdara; Prasadi Mohalla and Usmanpur/New Usmanpur in the North-East Zone; and Shastri Park in the East Zone, Swaroop Nagar and Rani Bagh, among other locations.

The MCD has reiterated that no unauthorised construction or violation of building norms will be permitted within its jurisdiction. The Corporation has further stated that the enforcement drive will continue with full vigour against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations posing risks to public safety.

The MCD has directed its field officials to maintain strict vigilance and take action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations.

This development comes following the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus on September 6, which resulted in the death of seven people.

Following the incident, the Delhi High Court today observed that the collapse of a paying guest building in the Satya Niketan area was a consequence of "callous and criminal conduct".

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the observation while hearing a public interest litigation concerning the September 6 building collapse near Delhi University's South Campus.

The latest observations came as the Bench considered the circumstances surrounding the Satya Niketan collapse as well as the broader problem of safe and adequate accommodation for students coming to the capital for higher education.