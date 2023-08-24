MCD rushes to identify, clean garbage vulnerable points ahead of G20 summit

As Delhi prepares to host the G20 Summit in Delhi, the municipal corporation has chalked up a plan to identify all 'garbage vulnerable points' and clear them in a timely manner.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi in a press conference on Thursday said all zonal deputy commissioners (DCs) have been directed to take action in this regard.

This move also comes amid the ongoing campaign 'Ab Delhi Hogi Saaf' -- a citywide cleanliness drive started by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on August 12.

"Garbage vulnerable points are open places where trash is found dumped regularly The idea is to identify such points, clean them up and place flower pots there so people won't dump garbage there again," Oberoi said.

According to a circular issued by the municipal commissioner on Thursday, the municipal commissioner directed the zonal DCs to "delineate GVPs (garbage vulnerable points) in their respective zones" and have them removed within two weeks.

Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal and Leader of House in MCD Mukesh Goyal said the national capital can become cleaner if the city's residents, civic employees, and people's representatives work in tandem. Oberoi said that all the zonal DCs have been instructed that complaints related to the disposal of municipal solid waste and other kinds of waste lodged through the MCD 311 mobile app be "resolved expeditiously", the mayor added.

In another circular issued on Thursday, complaints lodged via the MCD 311 app are being monitored by various agencies like the Commission for Air Quality Management and the Delhi government's environment department, apart from the MCD.

All zonal DCs shall monitor complaints lodged through the MCD 311 app on a "daily basis" and shall ensure disposal of such complaints within the shortest possible time and in any case not exceeding 24 hours", the circular reads.