Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / MCD to set up feeding points across wards to tackle dog bite menace

MCD to set up feeding points across wards to tackle dog bite menace

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma has directed officials to set up stray dog feeding points in every ward of the city.

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

New Delhi: Stray dogs being fed on a roadside at KG Marg, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma has directed officials to set up stray dog feeding points in every ward of the city.

Three to four locations will be identified in each ward, in coordination with the local municipal councillor, where these feeding points will be set up, Sharma said.

Officials have asked to submit an action report within a week on the move.

Sharma emphasised that the MCD is intensifying the sterilisation and vaccination drives at Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the city.

A sub-committee has been working on related strategies to control the stray dog population and prevent the spread of diseases, such as rabies.

 

Also Read

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

SC declines urgent hearing on plea against MCD order to round up stray dogs

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines urgent plea against MCD notification on picking of stray dogs

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

No stray dogs in Delhi? SC target challenges MCD's funds and capacity

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

MLAs can now use funds to carry out development works through MCD: CM Gupta

stray dogs

MCD boosts stray dog control with faster sterilisation and NGO tie-ups

Sharma said unregulated feeding by people in public spaces often leads to the formation of packs, resulting in conflicts and a rise in dog-bite incidents.

The move came following the Supreme Court urging the MCD to act promptly to rein in the dog bite menace.

Sharma appealed to all councillors, residents, and voluntary organisations to cooperate in the initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

Nepal protests force Indian carriers to cancel Kathmandu flights, MEA warns

Enforcement Directorate

ED attaches fresh ₹186 crore assets in bank fraud case against DHFL

pm modi, himachal pradesh

Highlights: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Cabinet okays Hudco loan of ₹2,000 cr for projects in Sambhajinagar, Nagpur

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi announces ₹1,500 cr immediate relief for disaster-hit Himachal

Topics : MCD Stray dogs Dogs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWho is Sudan GurungGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVENepal Protests LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon