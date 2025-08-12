Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No stray dogs in Delhi? SC target challenges MCD's funds and capacity

No stray dogs in Delhi? SC target challenges MCD's funds and capacity

Supreme Court orders removal of 5,000 stray dogs in Delhi within six weeks - but MCD's funding, capacity, and operations raise questions amid animal rights concerns

SC orders removal of 5,000 stray dogs in Delhi in six weeks, but MCD faces major funding, capacity, and legal challenges amid animal rights concerns.

Stray dogs on a road in the city. On Monday, the Supreme Court directed authorities to relocate all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR to shelters, ensuring they do not return to the streets.(Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court’s directive to remove stray dogs from Delhi’s streets, sterilise them, and relocate them permanently to shelters has triggered one of the capital’s largest animal control drives in decades.
 
In its order on Monday, the apex court instructed the capture of 5,000 stray dogs from 'high-risk areas' within six to eight weeks. The animals are to be housed in shelters with adequate staffing, CCTV surveillance, and helplines. The court barred the re-release of sterilised dogs — a departure from the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, which require returning them to their original locations.
 
But this leads to a question — can the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) manage this exercise within the time frame decided by the Supreme Court? And why dog sterilisation efforts in the past faced roadblocks.
 
 

How many stray dogs are there in Delhi?

While the Supreme Court pegged the initial removal target at 5,000, it did not clarify the basis for the figure.
 
In Delhi, the last formal dog census by the MCD was conducted in 2009, when the stray dog count was recorded at approximately 560,000. Since then, no comprehensive survey has been done.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump Tariffs

Trump's tariffs add $150 billion to US revenue, but where will it go

exporters, trade, tariff

Trump tariffs raise alarm, but how dependent is India on US imports

trump tariff, us, us appeal court, us court

Trump's tariffs to India's oil bets: Decoding sanctions on Russia

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

FD investors alert: Waiting for higher rates may prove futile, warn experts

Uttarakhand Flood, Flood

Was it a cloudburst or glacial lake burst in Dharali? Know the difference

 
According to a report in The Times of India, a census for stray dogs was conducted in 2016 by the then South Delhi Municipal Corporation, counting 1,89,285 strays in its four zones. Of these, only 27.87 per cent of females and 40.03 per cent of males were sterilised.
 
The MCD admitted in court that updated population data was necessary to assess the impact of existing ABC efforts.
 

Animal birth control centre in Delhi: Capacity gap looms large

Delhi currently lists 20 ABC centres in areas such as Rohini, Timarpur, Dwarka, Tughlaqabad, Usmanpur, and Bijwasan, with a combined capacity of 3,500–4,000 dogs at a time, according to MCD Standing Committee minutes from last month.
 
According to MCD figures cited in an October 2024 Times of India report, the civic body told the Delhi High Court that, at the time, only 11 NGOs and four veterinary doctors were working across the city’s 250 municipal wards, and just 46,600 strays had been vaccinated by the end of July 2024 — far short of the coverage needed.
 
In the same report, the MCD stated that a sterilisation rate of 70–80 per cent was essential to control the stray population effectively.
 

How many dogs sterilised this year

Between January 25 and June 25, 2025, the MCD has sterilised and vaccinated 65,031 dogs. The corporation projects 97,994 surgeries between April 2024 and December 2025 — up from 79,959 in 2023–24 and 59,076 in 2022–23 — but still below the threshold for population stabilisation.
 
Animal welfare groups, such as Nyaya Bhoomi, have accused the MCD of underperforming and even over-reporting sterilisation numbers. In 2024, the Delhi High Court asked MCD to provide a more concrete plan to curb the stray population after finding its affidavit inadequate.
 

Does MCD have the capacity to house stray dogs?

Until now, sterilised dogs have been released to their original locations — a practice the Supreme Court has now barred. The MCD has proposed building 12 permanent shelters, one in each zone, but no capital expenditure has yet been approved.
 

How much does it cost to sterilise a stray dog?

Delhi’s reimbursement rates for sterilisation and immunisation have not been updated since May 2021:
  • ₹1,000 per dog when NGOs or private veterinary teams handle catching, surgery, and release.
  • ₹900 per dog when the Municipal Corporation does the catching.
 
Last week, the Centre revised its ABC scheme, offering ₹800 per dog plus a one-time ₹2 crore grant for veterinary hospital infrastructure. This falls below both Delhi’s 2021 rate and current local cost estimates in other cities.
 
Meanwhile, last month, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) proposed raising its sterilisation-plus-feeding payment to ₹1,650 per dog, up from ₹976, citing alignment with ABC 2023 rules.
 
The funding gap is stark:
 
For the Supreme Court’s immediate 5,000-dog target, the extra cost of paying ₹1,650 instead of Delhi’s ?1,000 is ₹32.5 lakh more.
 
For Delhi’s projected 97,994 sterilisations by the end of 2025, the difference is ₹63.7 crore more than current allocations, excluding shelter construction and operating costs.
 
This gap shows that even with the Centre’s revised funding, Delhi would still be operating far below what some cities now consider a realistic per-dog cost under the ABC 2023 framework.
 

Beyond numbers

A recent report by ThePrint pointed out bigger issues with Delhi’s ABC programme on an operational level. Their visits to six sterilisation centres found unhygienic and unsafe conditions, failure to follow required procedures, denial of access at one site, and even abuse of animals at another. 
 
The report argued that such neglect undermines the humane control of strays, especially as the city government pursues controversial relocation plans opposed by animal rights groups.
 
According to a Hindustan Times report, several animal welfare experts and activists have warned that forcibly removing community dogs could:
  • Violate ABC Rules, 2023, by not returning sterilised dogs to their areas.
  • Be impractical given the large stray population and lack of shelter space.
  • Cause animal suffering by breaking up established packs.
  • Fail to address root causes such as lack of feeding points and poor public awareness.
  • Trigger territorial conflicts in relocation areas.
 

Bottom line

With less than six weeks to comply, the MCD must not only expand shelter capacity and align funding with realistic per-dog costs, but also address long-standing structural gaps — from limited manpower and outdated data to weak oversight, poor facility conditions, and deep disagreement over whether mass removals are lawful or humane. 

More From This Section

Independence Day 2025

Independence Day 2025: Is it 78th or 79th year of freedom? Know the answer

Uttarakhand Flood, Flood

Uttarakhand HC forms team to report on Uttarkashi flood relief facilities

Supreme Court, SC

We'll need some facts, figures on SIR of Bihar electoral rolls: SC to ECI

Heavy Rainfall

Uttarakhand issues red, orange, yellow alerts as IMD forecasts heavy rain

Food delivery

TN launches door delivery of ration items to elderly, differently abled

Topics : Decoded Stray dogs Supreme Court MCD BS Web Reports Animal welfare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon