Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC declines urgent hearing on plea against MCD order to round up stray dogs

SC declines urgent hearing on plea against MCD order to round up stray dogs

The Supreme Court, on August 11, ordered the authorities in Delhi-NCR to start removing stray dogs from all localities 'at the earliest' and relocate them to shelters

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the creation of shelters with an initial capacity of 5,000 dogs within eight weeks.(Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea challenging a notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the rounding up of stray dogs, reported news agency PTI.
 
Advocate Nanita Sharma mentioned the matters before the apex court, submitting that the MCD notification was issued despite the court having reserved orders in related proceedings.
 
However, a Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi declined to entertain the request.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines urgent plea against MCD notification on picking of stray dogs

Supreme Court, SC

States will be at whims of governor if nod to Bills withheld: Supreme Court

Supreme Court, SC

SC stays proceedings against TN minister in disproportionate assets case

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks if harmony between governor, state govt meets Constitution's vision

B Sudershan Reddy

Former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy picked as INDIA bloc VP candidate

What's the case?

 
The Supreme Court, on August 11, ordered the authorities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to start removing stray dogs from all localities “at the earliest” and relocate them to shelters.
 
 
The order required the creation of shelters with an initial capacity of 5,000 dogs within eight weeks. It also mandated sterilisation, immunisation, de-worming, CCTV monitoring of the canines, along with a helpline to report dog bites and the capture of the dogs within four hours of a complaint. 
 
A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, while passing the order, observed that the menace of dog bites violates the fundamental rights of citizens under Articles 19(1)(d) and 21, reported Bar and Bench. The court also prohibited the re-release of captured animals on the streets, cautioning animal rights activists against “virtue signalling” and warning that obstructing municipal action would amount to contempt.
 
The ruling drew protests from animal rights groups and dog lovers, after which a new three-judge Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria heard the petitions challenging it and reserved its order.
 
While reserving the order, the top court slammed the local authorities, stating, "This is happening because of the inaction of the Municipal Corporation. The government does nothing. The local authorities do nothing".

More From This Section

drugs, pharma

Most cancer drugs beyond ambit of price control mechanisms: Parl panel

Himachal cloudburst, cloudburst

Monsoon fury kills 280 in Himachal, 145 in rains, 135 in road mishaps

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Centre provides 'Z' category security cover to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CM on 10-day Japan, South Korea visit to attract investors

Bus accident, Kannauj bus accident, Expressway Bus Accident

One dead, 39 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in J&K

Topics : Supreme Court Stray dogs BS Web Reports MCD Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon